How Brexiters Lost Control of Brexit

We are heading for an end state which is far away from Brexiters’ preferred destination of Canada-style regulatory divergence, Number 10 aides and allies of Leave Cabinet ministers now say in WikiGuido’s piece for Politico this morning. Brexiters are now divided into two camps over whether to accept May’s plan for a close alignment deal and try to “fix” it afterwards, or fight for the Brexit they want. Some senior Leavers have become deeply depressed at the situation. There is not much time left to save Brexit…

June 6, 2018



“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

