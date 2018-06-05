Peston on Sunday Cancelled

Peston on Sunday is no more, reports Amol Rajan. Viewers who want to watch his Remoaner whinge fest will now have to tune in at 22:35 on Wednesdays instead. Victory for Marr and Ridge…
Peston on Sunday is no more, reports Amol Rajan. Viewers who want to watch his Remoaner whinge fest will now have to tune in at 22:35 on Wednesdays instead. Victory for Marr and Ridge…
Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…
“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”