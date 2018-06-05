Labour Live Goers Demand Refunds After Free Tickets Released

Labour Live festival goers are demanding refunds after batches of free tickets were distributed to trade unions and lefty organisations. Some unions are even providing free coach travel to the troubled event due to take place in London later this month. Those who purchased passes to the event before free tickets were released paid £35 each. They are now moaning that they have been left out of pocket by the giveaway…

Labour Live’s terms and conditions state: “selling on of tickets is strictly prohibited….We want everyone to be able to enjoy our festival at a fair price.” So paid-for attendees are stuck while union comrades enjoy the festival at a very ‘fair’ price indeed…