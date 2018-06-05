“Kay Burley Will Stand Against Matt Hancock in West Suffolk”

Labour MP Chris Bryant reckons Kay Burley could stand against Matt Hancock in West Suffolk if the future of Sky News is threatened under proposed merger plans. Kay would win…
Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…
“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”