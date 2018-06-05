Ex-Vote Leave Staff Targeted With Dodgy Data Pitch

Former Vote Leave staff have been targeted with a dodgy business proposition promising to make them “serious amounts of money” if they share their campaign secrets. This email has gone to several ex-Vote Leave staffers, who smell a rat:

I have a new proposition, which is completely left field, but we believe will disrupt the traditional advertising TV model, and will disrupt the big advertising agencies as well.

We (that is myself and a few colleagues) are almost there with the technical solution, which is being developed in Finland, but we need a marketing plan to build the scale fast, and that is where we were attracted to your profile, particularly with your work with Vote Leave, which addressed real people rather than the ad industry. We will need a Facebook/ Instagram campaign to recruit thousands of people in a short period of time.

This promises to make serious amounts of money, and we would love to discuss this further with you, if you were able to meet us in London some time?

Yesterday Guido reported that Dispatches journalists were on a fishing expedition attempting to get former Vote Leave staffers to flip. Watch out…

