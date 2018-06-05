Tory youth group ‘Activate’ has shut down after two months, after Guido exposed WhatsApp conversations where members discussed “gassing chavs“. Former spokesman Sam Ancliff told PoliticsHome:

“The National Committee ultimately decided that it would be best to end whilst we are still successful and use our resources to make one last difference than to risk the organisation fall into chaos. Ultimately I feel Activate was a huge success, we drove forward the change in mindset in the Party which has seen a shift in policy focus and the revival of Young Conservatives.”

Such a “resounding success” that no one wanted to volunteer to run the group. Deactivate…