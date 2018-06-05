Corbyn Backs Free Movement With Fantasy Internal Market Amendment

Jeremy Corbyn appears to have sold out his decades-long position on the EU and backed a bosses’ Europe where the UK becomes a rule-taker to the internal market. Here is Corbyn’s new amendment in which he seems to pledge to sign up to EU rules on state aid and free movement:

This is a totally mad, unrealistic objective that could only be achieved by staying in the EU. Earlier today Corbyn said he rejected the Norway model and also claimed that under his proposed customs union the UK would be free to strike new trade deals with other countries. He is living in a fantasy land…

Quote of the Day

George Soros says…

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

