Centre for Policy Studies Hosts China & Britain Conference

The Centre for Policy Studies, the home of a new generation of conservative thinking, is hosting its flagship Margaret Thatcher Conference at the Guildhall on the afternoon of Tuesday 19th June.
This year’s conference, held in partnership with HSBC, the Telegraph and City of London will focus on the ever-increasing importance of the relationship between China and Britain.
The rise of China is one of the most fundamental and transformative economic phenomena in the world today. While the business community in Britain are well aware of the opportunities it presents, the British public and politicians are not giving it nearly as much attention as it requires.
Speakers at this prestigious conference will include:
- Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP, Chairman of the Conservative Party
- Carrie Gracie, former BBC China Editor
- H.E. Liu Xiaoming, Chinese Ambassador to the UK
- Prof Niall Ferguson, Harvard University
- Sir Gerry Grimstone, Chairman of Barclays and Standard Life Aberdeen
- Chen Lifang, Director of Huawei
- Mark Tucker, Chairman of HSBC
- Dr Dambisa Moyo, economist and bestselling author
- Martin Jacques, Author – “When China Rules the World”
- Dr Andy Palmer, CEO – Aston Martin
