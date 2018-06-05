ABC: EU is Greatest Human Achievement For 1500 Years

Turbulent priest Justin Welby has gone full AC Grayling, calling the EU “the greatest dream realised for human beings since the fall of the Western Roman Empire” in an address to European churches in Serbia. The ABC blasted “the rise of Euroscepticism, the flames of which are fanned by ‘scare stories’ about migration and refugees”. And he even implied Brexit could destroy the entire continent: “The fact that Christianity survived in Europe does not indicate that it is indestructible, but that God protects the Church that he created and loves”. Even Grayling isn’t this ridiculous...

Remember Welby has form for tedious political interventions. He backed the Remain campaign during the referendum and has since linked Brexit to Trump and fascism. Welby has hired staffer after staffer after staffer from the Labour Party. His parliamentary aide is a Labour Party member who considers “Tory rule” a “grim prospect” and says Michael Gove “is a truly terrifying human being”. Bet Bishop Michael Curry backs Brexit…