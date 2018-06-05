12,000 Sign Petition to Save Penka From Sick EU Killers

More than 12,000 signatures have been amassed in an online petition to save a pregnant Bulgarian cow from death at the hands of the bloodthirsty European Union. Penka, who lives on a farm in Kopilovtsi, Bulgaria, strayed from her herd and wandered over the Serbian border last month – thereby entering a non-EU state. According to strict EU rules, she must now be slaughtered…

Vets have vouched for Penka’s good health since she arrived back in Bulgaria. But whenever animals enter the EU they must be accompanied by a volume of certificates and documentation. Box-ticking officials have sentenced pregnant Penka to death…

A petition to save her is gaining huge momentum. Sign it here…