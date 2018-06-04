Open Europe Report Rejects Hammond’s Services Sellout

A report published by the Open Europe think tank this morning rejects Philip Hammond’s plan to sell out the City and keep close ties with the EU for financial services. Hammond is embroiled in a row with the Bank of England after attempts by the Treasury to give up control of regulations and make the City a rule-taker. Open Europe rightly argue:

“The UK is strongly services dominated (around 80% of our economy) – we cannot simply be a rule-taker in key industries such as financial services. The approach on services therefore should be about managing divergence.”

The second section of the report calls for Brexiters to compromise on goods:

“The Single Market in goods is far more developed than services and was a significant achievement of British EU membership. We believe it makes sense broadly to maintain alignment with its rules. The EU is our most important goods’ market and the most highly-regulated sectors – electrical, automobiles, and chemicals – are the areas which we trade most with the EU and are growing the fastest. Although there might be some benefit from regulatory divergence, we judge that the Government should commit to maintaining the acquis on goods.”

Making the case for more compromise from Brexiteers, Open Europe director Henry Newman, a former Gove adviser, argues: “Open Europe’s blueprint recognises that the UK is too big an economy to be a rule-taker in areas like financial services, while accepting that we can get a very good degree of access in goods by giving up a limited amount control.” To Guido this almost seems a compromise too far. Brexiters have already demonstrated huge pragmatism over the last two years. They do not need to give up more control…

Tags: , ,
People:
June 4, 2018 at 10:20 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Soros says…

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Priti Hands Dossier of Remain Collusion Evidence to Electoral Commission Priti Hands Dossier of Remain Collusion Evidence to Electoral Commission
New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm
Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob
Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending
Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops
Robbins Hits Back at Brussels Robbins Hits Back at Brussels
7 Cummings Truth Bullets For Brexiter Tory MPs 7 Cummings Truth Bullets For Brexiter Tory MPs
German Firms Back Brexit Britain German Firms Back Brexit Britain
All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle” All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle”
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell
Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’ Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’
Why Brexiteers Are Worried Why Brexiteers Are Worried