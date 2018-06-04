Dispatches Fishing Expedition Ignores Remain Collusion

Journalists from Dispatches are ringing round former junior Vote Leave volunteers on a fishing expedition to find the next Chris Wylie or Shahmir Shah. Guido understands the programme is focusing on alleged co-ordination between Vote Leave and BeLeave. For some strange reason Channel 4 don’t seem interested in investigating the much greater evidence of co-ordination between the various Remain campaigns, which the Electoral Commission is also looking into. Is this an impartial use of taxpayers’ money?

Dispatches has at least two producers, Janet Eastham and Stephanie Stafford, calling the home phone numbers of ex-Vote Leave youngsters, which doesn’t seem very GDPR compliant. Guido hopes their ability to clock a Walter Mitty is better than the shambolic Carole Cadwalladr charade with the less than reliable Wylie and Shahmir. If Dispatches is interested in making a programme on the Remain campaign flouting the rules, Guido is happy to help them out…