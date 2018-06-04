Corbyn’s Office Use Multiple WhatsApp Groups to Coordinate With Friendly Journalists

A revealing line in Lucy Fisher’s profile of Corbynista journalist Ash Sarkar: “Sometimes she’s fielded by the leader’s office, which co-ordinates these trusted commentators through a WhatsApp group”. Guido can reveal that the Leader’s Office actually uses several WhatsApp groups to coordinate messages and broadcast appearances with friendly journalists. At least one group includes among its members a LOTO staffer and several of the younger Corbyn media cheerleaders. Another group includes several older Guardian journalists who support Jeremy Corbyn – they use the group to get their lines to take before appearing on TV. Guido is told Seumas is not a member of any of these WhatsApp groups. 

Worth remembering the next time you see Ash Sarkar or Zoe Williams on Sky News that they are often booked by the Labour Party and get their lines dictated to them by Team Corbyn, despite appearing on our screens supposedly as journalists. Shouldn’t Sky News call them ‘spokesmen’ given they never criticise the dear leader and get their messages straight from LOTO?

June 4, 2018



Quote of the Day

Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…

“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”

