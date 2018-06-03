Saj: 31 Windrush Victims Will Be Compensated

Home Secretary @sajidjavid speaks on how he is handling the Windrush scandal. #marr pic.twitter.com/3bwOCeH8bq — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) 3 June 2018

Saj says of 62 Windrush migrants who were wrongly deported, 31 will be located and compensated by the government. He said the other 32 are convicted criminals and Britain won’t take them back…

"I'm committed to our manifesto," says Sajid Javid "I'll be working towards, rightly, reducing net migration and bringing it to lower sustainable levels."

Some rockets for Number 10 and the Treasury: he refused to back the tens of thousands net migration target, said he wanted to “look again” at May’s policy of including foreign students, criticised the cap on doctors’ visas and vowed to take on Hammond for more police funding.

"Look at who the home secretary is" – Sajid Javid insists that Islamophobia is not a problem in the Conservative Party

He also slapped down Baroness Warsi over her Tory Islamophobia comments and rejected criticism from the Muslim Council of Britain, noting they don’t represent British Muslims, and that successive Tory and Labour governments have refused to deal with them because of their support for extremists.

"We are going to see good progress," says Home Secretary Sajid Javid as he talks about Brexit.

Unlike most cabinet ministers who appear on Marr, Saj even managed to give a positive vision of Brexit. Impressive outing…