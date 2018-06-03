Saj: 31 Windrush Victims Will Be Compensated

Saj says of 62 Windrush migrants who were wrongly deported, 31 will be located and compensated by the government. He said the other 32 are convicted criminals and Britain won’t take them back…

Some rockets for Number 10 and the Treasury: he refused to back the tens of thousands net migration target, said he wanted to “look again” at May’s policy of including foreign students, criticised the cap on doctors’ visas and vowed to take on Hammond for more police funding.

He also slapped down Baroness Warsi over her Tory Islamophobia comments and rejected criticism from the Muslim Council of Britain, noting they don’t represent British Muslims, and that successive Tory and Labour governments have refused to deal with them because of their support for extremists.

Unlike most cabinet ministers who appear on Marr, Saj even managed to give a positive vision of Brexit. Impressive outing…

Quote of the Day

George Soros says…

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

