Corbynistas Triggered By Tracey Ullman Sketch

Corbynistas are totally triggered by Tracey Ullman’s sketch lampooning Jeremy Corbyn. Some discussed threatening the BBC with legal action…
Anyone would think they are an utterly humourless leadership cult…
Corbynistas are totally triggered by Tracey Ullman’s sketch lampooning Jeremy Corbyn. Some discussed threatening the BBC with legal action…
Anyone would think they are an utterly humourless leadership cult…
George Soros says…
“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “