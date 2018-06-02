Saturday Seven Up

This week 175,187 visitors visited 592,758 times viewing 873,133 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Tommy Robinson Jailed, Reporting Restrictions Lifted
- Labour Members Disrupt Minute’s Silence For Tessa Jowell
- Richard Madeley ‘Terminates’ Gavin Williamson Interview
- Laurie Penny’s $4,000-a-Month Hot Take: “F*ck You, Irish Republic”
- EU Deletes Footage of Juncker Insulting Italians and Denies He Said It
- Dawn Butler’s £14,000 LA Jolly Paid For By Blairite Guru
- Tory London Mayoral Candidate Runners and Riders
