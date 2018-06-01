Labour Students Get #PayUpChuka Hashtag Trending

After Chuka Umunna was slapped down by Jeremy Corbyn for seeking an unpaid intern, and then doubled down and insisted he was right to offer the year-long placement, young Labour members have started a #PayUpChuka hashtag. Which was soon trending on Twitter last night…

Other MPs have been in touch with Guido to say Chuka is wrong that IPSA don’t allow paid interns. “He is not telling the truth. I have a paid intern at the moment,” one texts. Guido also hears whispers that other Labour MPs have been using the same unpaid students scheme as Chuka, contrary to Labour’s manifesto and orders from the Leader’s Office to pay interns. If you are or have been an unpaid Labour intern, get in touch in confidence…