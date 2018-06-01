Labour Students Get #PayUpChuka Hashtag Trending

After Chuka Umunna was slapped down by Jeremy Corbyn for seeking an unpaid intern, and then doubled down and insisted he was right to offer the year-long placement, young Labour members have started a #PayUpChuka hashtag. Which was soon trending on Twitter last night…

Other MPs have been in touch with Guido to say Chuka is wrong that IPSA don’t allow paid interns. “He is not telling the truth. I have a paid intern at the moment,” one texts. Guido also hears whispers that other Labour MPs have been using the same unpaid students scheme as Chuka, contrary to Labour’s manifesto and orders from the Leader’s Office to pay interns. If you are or have been an unpaid Labour intern, get in touch in confidence… 

Tags: ,
People:
June 1, 2018 at 10:29 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Soros says…

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Labour Students Start #PayUpChuka Labour Students Start #PayUpChuka
Corbyn Slaps Down Chuka Corbyn Slaps Down Chuka
New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm
Chuka Seeking Unpaid Intern – For a Year Chuka Seeking Unpaid Intern – For a Year
Evening Standard Denies Report of ‘Selling News’ Evening Standard Denies Report of ‘Selling News’
Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob
Grenfell Council Did Not Hate Poor Grenfell Council Did Not Hate Poor
Majority of Public Want Lords Abolished Majority of Public Want Lords Abolished
Cops Swoop on Big Ben Intruder Cops Swoop on Big Ben Intruder
Labour vs Millwall Labour vs Millwall
Robinson Jailed Robinson Jailed
Dawn Butler’s £14,000 LA Jolly Dawn Butler’s £14,000 LA Jolly
Labour Members Disrupt Minute’s Silence For Tessa Jowell Labour Members Disrupt Minute’s Silence For Tessa Jowell
Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending
Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops
Robbins Hits Back at Brussels Robbins Hits Back at Brussels
Kremlin Pranksters Fail With Boris Kremlin Pranksters Fail With Boris
Corbynista Back Room Shakeup Corbynista Back Room Shakeup
Labour Live Causing Seizures Labour Live Causing Seizures