Grayling Tells Verhofstadt: Be Very Tough and Uncompromising With UK

At a meeting in Brussels, Remoaner-in-chief AC Grayling tells Guy Verhofstadt:

“What would help the Remain movement in the UK: if the EU is very, very tough and uncompromising on a deal.”

… As LibDem MEP Catherine Bearder watches on. These Remainers want the UK to be punished for exercising democracy…

People: /
June 1, 2018 at 9:48 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Soros says…

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm
Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob
Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending
Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops
Robbins Hits Back at Brussels Robbins Hits Back at Brussels
7 Cummings Truth Bullets For Brexiter Tory MPs 7 Cummings Truth Bullets For Brexiter Tory MPs
German Firms Back Brexit Britain German Firms Back Brexit Britain
All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle” All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle”
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell
Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’ Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’
Why Brexiteers Are Worried Why Brexiteers Are Worried
May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey” May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey”