Grayling Tells Verhofstadt: Be Very Tough and Uncompromising With UK

⚠ Revealed in @Channel4‘s #CarryOnBrussels: British MEP @catherinemep and @acgrayling call on the European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator @guyverhofstadt to be “very, very tough and uncompromising on a deal” in the hope that the UK begs to rejoin the bloc pic.twitter.com/yinKyexYWe — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) May 31, 2018

At a meeting in Brussels, Remoaner-in-chief AC Grayling tells Guy Verhofstadt:

“What would help the Remain movement in the UK: if the EU is very, very tough and uncompromising on a deal.”

… As LibDem MEP Catherine Bearder watches on. These Remainers want the UK to be punished for exercising democracy…