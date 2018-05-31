Trump Meets Kim

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
The summit they’re all talking about takes place after all…
Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
The summit they’re all talking about takes place after all…
George Soros says…
“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “