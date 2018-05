After being criticised for its lack of female contributors, The New European anti-Brexit whinge fest has been taken over for one edition only by Caroline Criado Perez and rebranded The New Feminist. MediaGuido hears that, in order to end the gender pay gap at the paper, the one male writer who features in this week’s issue has received an 18.4% cut to his word rate. The one time in his career James Ball isn’t being paid more than all his colleagues…