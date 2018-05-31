Hamas Militants in Four Lions Style Rocket Mishap

Hamas militants in Gaza fired “at least 50 rockets and mortars” into Israel on Tuesday, its largest air attack since 2014. Unfortunately the indiscriminate barrage reportedly hit electrical facilities, meaning three power lines supplying electricity back to the southern Gaza Strip were cut off. That left tens of thousands of Palestinians without electricity. After a lull in the attack, Israeli Electric Company employees repaired the rocket damage, restoring energy to the area. Have Hamas been watching Four Lions?

May 31, 2018



Quote of the Day

George Soros says…

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

