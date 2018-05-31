Chuka Seeking Unpaid Intern For a Year

This email has been sent round students at the University of Leeds (h/t Kane Emerson), seeking “an enthusiastic placement student to join his London-based office” for a year. The job requires real work including research, preparing letters and briefings, casework and select committee work. While students’ years in industry are usually paid, the email says “Please note, this placement is unpaid”. Chuka is a former employment lawyer and it seems he is using the loophole that his year-long intern is not “under obligation” to work to get around minimum wage law. Come on Chuka, pay your interns…