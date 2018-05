Tories: £4,724,776

Co-operative Party: £8,000

Green Party: £1,800

Labour Party: £1,494,267

Liberal Democrats: £564,135

Renew: £111,671

Women’s Equality Party: £10,000

Anti-Brexit party Renew brought in more than £111,000 before its founder gave up last week. Following its new hardline anti-Islam, pro-Tommy Robinson direction, UKIP did not report any donations in Q1. The Tories are significantly outgunning Labour should anyone fancy that October election…