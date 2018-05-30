RMT to “Align” With Corbyn-Supporting Labour Candidates

The RMT union has this afternoon stopped short of formally affiliating with Labour, essentially deciding that the actions of a “hard core” of moderates mean the party is still not left-wing enough for them. Instead RMT branches plan to “align” with Corbyn-supporting MPs and candidates across the country.

“Many of our members have also reacted angrily to constant attempts by a hard core of Labour MPs to undermine Jeremy Corbyn and the radical progressive changes he has made to Labour. In contrast there is a clear desire amongst RMT members to support Jeremy Corbyn and the left leadership of the Labour Party and that is why we are now be putting in place other concrete steps to throw the weight of the RMT behind supporting the socialist advances that have been made in the Labour Party”

Which sounds like they see themselves as another Momentum. Tells you all you need to know about the RMT…

May 30, 2018 at 2:50 pm



Quote of the Day

George Soros says…

“The European Union is in an existential crisis. Everything that could go wrong has gone wrong. “

