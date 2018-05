Yesterday news outlets around the world reported that Russian journalist Arkady Babchencko has been killed in Kiev, the British Foreign Secretary tweeted his condemnation, and his colleague paid tribute.

It turns out Babchenko is still alive and faked his own death in order to capture an attempted assassin. He has just turned up at a news conference in Ukraine:

Babchenko has admitted he didn’t tell his wife about the plan. That is gonna be one hell of an apology when he gets home…