Majority of Public Want Lords Elected or Abolished

It seems ridiculous in the twenty-first century to still have an unelected Lords. Most of the public want reform and by more than 2 to 1 have a negative view of the Lords. Rightly so given they are trying their damnedest to frustrate the democratic choicce of 17 million voters.

There are also far too many Lords. A second chamber to revise legislation is not inherently a bad idea. Guido has always been attracted to the Athenian idea of election by lot. Choosing random people for the legislature can’t be any worse than having legislators who are time-servers…