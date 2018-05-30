Labour vs Millwall

The Lewisham East by-election is so dominated by factional Labour politicking that sources in the constituency fear vital local issues are being overlooked. None more so than the fate of Millwall FC’s ground, The Den, which is under threat from a controversial regeneration project backed by a string of Labour town hall chiefs. The club is living under threat of a Compulsory Purchase Order – which means Labour-controlled Lewisham Council (Millwall’s landlord) could seize and sell land around the stadium. Club bosses warned this could push the team out of London, an enormous loss to the community and the capital’s football heritage… 

During the parliamentary selection process the club’s chairman wrote to each of the Labour candidates asking them to outline their position on the issue, pledging to publish their response. Guido understands no responses were received…

Janet Daby, the moderate candidate who ultimately secured the selection, was on the council cabinet which backed many of the regeneration proposals. There is no record of her dissenting against them (unlike Lewisham’s new Labour mayor, and fellow moderate, Damien Egan). Labour representation now appears split on the issue. Meanwhile, the LibDems, who previously came third in strongly remain borough, are on the front foot. Voting Labour in June could prove an own goal for football fans in Lewisham…

