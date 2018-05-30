Deborah Haynes New Sky News Foreign Affairs Editor

The Times’ defence editor Deborah Haynes has won the hotly contested race to be Sky News’ new foreign affairs editor. Congratulations…
Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…
“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”