Richard Madeley ‘Terminates’ Gavin Williamson Interview

Richard Madeley carries on his incredible @AccidentalP steak. This is truly magnificent. #GMB pic.twitter.com/nYbaS0aVjh
— Gully Burrows (@gullyburrows) May 29, 2018
Classic Partidge moment from Madeley this morning…
Richard Madeley carries on his incredible @AccidentalP steak. This is truly magnificent. #GMB pic.twitter.com/nYbaS0aVjh
— Gully Burrows (@gullyburrows) May 29, 2018
Classic Partidge moment from Madeley this morning…
Dominic Cummings tells Damian Collins:
“You talk of ‘contempt of Parliament’. You seem unaware that most of the country feels contempt for Parliament and this contempt is growing.”