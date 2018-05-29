Happy Tax Freedom Day

Today marks Tax Freedom Day, the point in the year at which the average person starts to actually keep what they earn rather than pay it all in taxes. According to the ASI, in 2018, every penny the average person earned up to May 28th went into the taxman’s pocket. Tax Freedom Day falls three days later than last year…

It is now later than at any time since 1995 – even worse than under New Labour: as the ASI notes, “since 1995, the trend has been for parties of all stripes to increase the total tax burden.” So much for the low tax Tories…

May 29, 2018 at 2:22 pm



Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings tells Damian Collins:

“You talk of ‘contempt of Parliament’. You seem unaware that most of the country feels contempt for Parliament and this contempt is growing.”

