Corbynista Dexeu Mandarin Out

Guido hears senior Dexeu mandarin Mike Hatchett is out. Hatchett joined a year ago in an eye-raising hire from Jeremy Corbyn’s office, where he was Jezza’s economics policy chief before apparently becoming “disillusioned”. He has now been placed on gardening leave at Dexeu. Insiders say he did not exactly wow colleagues with his expertise. A Dexeu spokesman says:

“Mike Hatchett works for DExEU as a middle-ranking civil servant. In line with policy, he has informed us that he wishes to take up a new role outside of Government. Under the Government Business Appointment rules we have reached an agreement with Mr Hatchett and placed a series of conditions regarding this appointment, which he and his future employer are aware of, as per the usual protocols of this policy.”

Hatchett previously worked at the Treasury and enjoyed a similar cushy taxpayer-funded departure there as well. Nice short-term work if you can get it…

UPDATE: Hatchett has gone back to Labour to run policy under Andrew Fisher.