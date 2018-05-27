Mogg: May is Most Impressive PM Ever

“The Prime Minister is the most impressive and dutiful leader that this country has had,” says @Jacob_Rees_Mogg pic.twitter.com/dtmp6AbbjK — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) May 27, 2018

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who as leader of the ERG is being privately criticised by Brexiters for not being tough enough with Theresa May, calls her “the most impressive and dutiful leader that this country has had”. Mogg says “it’s not my job to tell her to do this or do that”, doesn’t rule out accepting a government job and declares: “I’m going to back her”. Brexiter MPs who don’t realise they are frogs being boiled will have only themselves to blame if it all goes wrong…