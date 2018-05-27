Marr: I Don’t Want to Go All Emma Barnett

Marr tells Labour’s Jon Ashworth: “I don’t want to go all Emma Barnett but you’re not answering my questions”. Some might say Emma would be an improvement…
Marr tells Labour’s Jon Ashworth: “I don’t want to go all Emma Barnett but you’re not answering my questions”. Some might say Emma would be an improvement…
Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…
“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”