Those Tough Labour Questions to Ken in Full

LBC’s Theo Usherwood has the transcript of Ken’s Labour Party disciplinary hearing. It is fair to say they did not exactly give him a tough grilling. Panel member Russell Cartwright instead blamed Guido and the media for the scandal in a series of pathetic softball questions. Seriously, the state of this…

“Naz Shah possibly didn’t see that [calling for Jews to leave the Middle East] was attempted humour, but it was picked up nearly two years later by Guido Fawkes. So what political current does Guido Fawkes normally represent, or is seen to represent?…

It was Iain Dale who was the interviewer on LBC, was it? And which political party has Iain Dale stood for as a candidate?

… A Telegraph editorial, the Telegraph is obviously a paper of the right and normally referred to as the Torygraph?

The Daily Politics show, which is hosted by Andrew Neil. And I would have thought there would have been – is there a consensus, do you think, in the Labour Party that everybody in the Labour Party thinks Andrew Neil is of the right?

Your interview on 30 April is with David Mellor, and obviously it’s common knowledge that he was a Conservative MP who was disgraced…

All select committees would have a government majority on them, regardless of who chairs it, so Tim Loughton was in the chair, the draft would have been under his name, and so – well, should we be surprised it made the conclusions it does about anti-Semitism in respect of the evidence it took from you? It’s another Conservative Party-dominated publication.”

Tell us again, Labour, how you’re taking anti-Semitism seriously…

May 25, 2018 at 9:56 am



