Telegraph Tech Teething Problems

The talk inside the Telegraph at the moment is that plans are being drawn up to improve their embarrassing gender pay gap – at 35%, the biggest of any UK newspaper or broadcaster – by firing a load more male executives. That’s one way to level things up…

In order to dispel the bloodbath narrative there has been a mad scramble to launch a big new tech team. Yesterday 12 new appointments were announced as the paper tries to show some signs of life. But that doesn’t tell the whole story. The plan was to hire at least 14 tech journalists, one in London and one in California, but they couldn’t fill the other jobs. A real sign of the times that the Telegraph wants a technology correspondent in California and can’t convince anyone to do it. Several hacks were tapped up internally, and plenty more elsewhere, but no-one wants to go near it because they think the job will be canned in a year…