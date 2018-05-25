Robbins Hits Back at Brussels Briefing

May’s chief civil service Brexit adviser Olly Robbins has joined Twitter with a passive aggressive dig at the Brussels official who briefed the press yesterday that the UK was “chasing fantasy”. The implication of Robbins’ tweet very much that Brussels has not been calm and professional. Robbins’ Twitter mentions when Leave.EU and co find his account will be quite something…

Tags: ,
People:
May 25, 2018 at 8:20 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Dominic Cummings tells Damian Collins:

“You talk of ‘contempt of Parliament’. You seem unaware that most of the country feels contempt for Parliament and this contempt is growing.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
7 Cummings Truth Bullets For Brexiter Tory MPs 7 Cummings Truth Bullets For Brexiter Tory MPs
German Firms Back Brexit Britain German Firms Back Brexit Britain
All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle” All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle”
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved
Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home Remainers Tell Aussie Brexiter to Go Home
Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market Starmer Joins Orchestrated Remainer Attempt to Keep Us in Single Market
Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision Hancock: We’ll Be Staying in Eurovision
684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs 684 Days Since Referendum, Still No Policy on Customs
8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership 8 Reasons Brexiteers Cannot Accept May’s Customs Partnership
LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler LibDem Peer Compares May to Hitler
Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell Rudd’s Customs Union Bombshell
Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’ Mogg: Number 10’s Customs Partnership Is a ‘Cretinous Betrayal of Good Sense’
Why Brexiteers Are Worried Why Brexiteers Are Worried
May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey” May Told to Ditch Customs Partnership “Turkey”
Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants Anti-Brexit Bias of Former Top Civil Servants
Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote Government Loses Lords Customs Union Vote
Is Bond Really a Remainer? Is Bond Really a Remainer?
Business Confidence Returns to Positive Business Confidence Returns to Positive
Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit Goldman Sachs CEO: I Was “Wrong” On Brexit