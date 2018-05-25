Email-Hating Tory Goes Postal Over Commons Closure

When Tory MP Julian Lewis heard the Commons is set to lose one its Post Office based in Member’s Lobby, he was furious. He fired off a breathless missive to colleagues:

“By chance, I recently found out that we are due to lose our immensely useful Post Office Counter service in the Members’ Lobby. Almost as bad as the loss would be, is the failure properly to bring it to Members’ attention and to seek our

views before taking unilateral action.”

Lewis has asked MPs to sign his EDM, reading:

“That this House greatly values the service, over decades, of the Post Office Counter staff in the Members’ Lobby Post Office; views with concern the proposal to shut down the Counter service in that Office; regrets that Members have not had this properly drawn to their attention; and accordingly requires a proper consultation to be held, to which all Members are invited to contribute, before any such loss of service is implemented.

A co-conspirator reminds Guido Dr Lewis is the only MP who refuses to communicate with constituents via email. He sent his EDM round via email, though…