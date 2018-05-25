Labour MP CC’s All Constituents to GDPR Email

Corbynista MP Marsha De Cordova has chosen GPDR day to unleash an utterly spectacular data protection fail. In an effort to comply with the new data measures, the Battersea MP’s office sent a ‘GDPR Consent Form’ to constituents via email. There was just one problem. Her office put every constituent’s email in the address line, rather than BCC, therefore sharing dozens of personal emails addresses without permission. Good work…

Intriguingly, De Cordova’s GDPR form – by which constituents can give permission to others to handle casework on their behalf – states:

“In some cases, we may need to contact outside agencies regarding your case. They often require additional information such as your Date of Birth, National Insurance Number and any reference numbers you may have obtained through previous contact with the agency. Please supply us with this information where appropriate in the section below.”

So in order to sign up to the MP’s GDPR-compliant process, constituents have to surrender even more of their personal information. MPs are having a GDPR meltdown, but this takes some beating…