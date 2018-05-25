Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Party Gives Up After Three Months

Sad news: anti-Brexit ‘party’ Renew is in trouble after its founder resigned just three months after the party launched. Referendum result denying Renew – which compares itself to Macron’s En Marche – was set up to great fanfare among less reality-based Remainers in February. Despite having a handful of supporters it called itself a ‘movement’ and announced ambitious plans to field hundreds of anti-Brexit candidates at the next election. Now its main man has walked…

Founder Chris Coghlan hinted at acrimonious divisions:

“Over the past weeks and months, it has become clear to me that other senior members of the party do not share the same values as I do. These are the values of opportunity, responsibility, integrity and decomcracy; the belief that in every political party members should have the ﬁnal say.

“It has become increasingly clear that the vision for the party I founded could not be delivered through the existing senior team, and that that team will resist any attempt to change the current structure through democratic means. Therefore, it is with a heavy heart that I am leaving the party… Renew may not any longer offer this new hope but I’m hopeful that something will soon as Britain deserves better than what it’s currently being offered by those in charge.”