8 Jobs Osborne

Job number eight for George: he will be advising Exor, which owns Juventus football club and has stakes in Ferrari and Fiat. Even more of interest is has a 43% stake in The Economist magazine. Those jobs in full:
- Washington Speakers Bureau after-dinner speaker
- Adviser to Blackrock
- Chairman of Northern Powerhouse Partnership
- Fellow at McCain Institute
- Editor of the Evening Standard
- Economics professor, Manchester University
- Visiting fellow at Stanford University
- Adviser to Exor
But what job does he really want?