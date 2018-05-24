Tory Quits Government to “Fight For Brexit”

Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns has resigned as a PPS to focus on her role on the Brexit select committee and “fight for Brexit”.

“Currently, there are 21 members on the Brexit committee, only 7 of which voted to leave the EU. It is my opinion that the reports produced by the committee have been unbalanced in favour of us either remaining in the EU, the customs union or delaying our departure. I, therefore, feel I need to spend more of my time doing all I can do to correct this imbalance and be a robust voice for the benefits of Brexit.”

Jenkyns offers this conditional support for the PM:

“The Prime Minister has my full support in delivering the Brexit that she promised the British people. I am glad that the Prime Minister shares my vision of a truly Global Britain which is able to strike trade agreements with other countries. We want to see a new relationship with Europe, with a new model not enjoyed by other countries – nothing that leaves us half-in, half-out. And in order to achieve this, we need to leave the customs union.”

She concludes: