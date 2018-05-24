Labour Live Video Causing Seizures

The Labour Party’s promotional video for its troubled youth festival Labour Live is causing people to have seizures. Activists have complained on Twitter about suffering seizures and migraines after viewing the flashing Labour Live graphics, which come without a warning. Guido is not publishing the video for health reasons.

Labour Live has been plagued by poor ticket sales and Stormzy turned down an invite to perform. Going well.

UPDATE: A Labour party spokesperson said: “The party has apologised to the individual affected by the flashing imagery used in this video, and we are reviewing our production processes moving forwards.”

May 24, 2018 at 12:02 pm



Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

