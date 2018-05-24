Labour Live Video Causing Seizures

The Labour Party’s promotional video for its troubled youth festival Labour Live is causing people to have seizures. Activists have complained on Twitter about suffering seizures and migraines after viewing the flashing Labour Live graphics, which come without a warning. Guido is not publishing the video for health reasons.

Labour Live has been plagued by poor ticket sales and Stormzy turned down an invite to perform. Going well.

UPDATE: A Labour party spokesperson said: “The party has apologised to the individual affected by the flashing imagery used in this video, and we are reviewing our production processes moving forwards.”