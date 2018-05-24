GDPR Latest: Don’t “Ruin Jeremy’s Birthday”

This has to be the saddest GDPR begging email yet: Labour members are being told they will “ruin Jeremy’s birthday” unless they consent to receiving communications from the party by Friday. Definitely not a cult…
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”