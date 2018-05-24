Corbynista Backroom Shake Up

Guido can reveal a few changes to the Corbynista backroom operation. We remember when David Lammy’s Director of Communications Jack McKenna was a moderate, but he is now heading to the Leader’s Office to join their spin team. McKenna was employee of the month recently when he dug out this killer Theresa May Question Time clip. David Prescott is becoming Jezza’s press and events manager. Angie Williams is leaving her job as a press officer in LOTO. Rumours are swirling today that Corbyn’s commie aide Andrew Murray has fallen out with Seumas Milne and Karie Murphy. Unite are denying that Murray is set to quit…

Meanwhile, John McDonnell is seeking a new spokesman after some trouble at Mills. His current spinner, the universally popular Lobby favourite James Mills, is now focusing on comms for rest of the Shadow Treasury team. There is speculation that McDonnell’s policy chief James Meadway is also being sidelined. One to watch…