Viral Dad on Science Museum School Trip Made Up Story, Deletes Account

Twitter users may have seen a viral thread posted yesterday by “Simon from Harlow”, a dad live-tweeting a school trip to the Science Museum gone wrong. Simon’s “hilarious” story featuring crying, vomiting and lost children was retweeted thousands of times, gained him 7,000 new followers and was reported by pretty much all major news outlets – it was even a page lead in The Times. Unfortunately Simon has since admitted he largely made the story up and has now deleted his account. He is refusing interviews but says he is “very sorry”, “no real children” were in danger, and the thread “got out of hand”. Peak Twitter.