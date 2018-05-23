PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 23 May.
Q2 Nigel Huddleston (Mid Worcestershire)
Q3 Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire)
Q4 Mary Glindon (North Tyneside)
Q5 Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay)
Q6 Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields)
Q7 Tom Pursglove (Corby)
Q8 Mr John Whittingdale (Maldon)
Q9 Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central)
Q10 Jo Platt (Leigh)
Q11 Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston)
Q12 Julian Sturdy (York Outer)
Q13 Dr Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire)
Q14 Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith)
Q15 Mark Pawsey (Rugby)}
Comments in the comments…