Labour Conference Delegates Can’t Self-Identify

Yesterday Labour’s ruling body re-affirmed that it will allow self-identifying transgender women to stand on the party’s all women’s shortlists. The decision has angered Labour women and prompted mass resignations…

Meanwhile, the party suspended a mischevious male activist who applied to stand as Women’s Officer, claiming he identified as a woman “on Wednesdays”. Labour’s transgender problem is descending into farce…

The next controversy surrounds this year’s Labour conference, which appears to be strictly ‘gender binary’. Delegates registering for the event are being given the option to register as male or female. A pop-up “gender statement” on the party’s web form explains: “gender must match your passport for the necessary security checks”. Exclusionary…