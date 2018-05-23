Labour Conference Delegates Can’t Self-Identify

Yesterday Labour’s ruling body re-affirmed that it will allow self-identifying transgender women to stand on the party’s all women’s shortlists. The decision has angered Labour women and prompted mass resignations… 

Meanwhile, the party suspended a mischevious male activist who applied to stand as Women’s Officer, claiming he identified as a woman “on Wednesdays”Labour’s transgender problem is descending into farce…

The next controversy surrounds this year’s Labour conference, which appears to be strictly ‘gender binary’. Delegates registering for the event are being given the option to register as male or female. A pop-up “gender statement” on the party’s web form explains: “gender must match your passport for the necessary security checks”. Exclusionary…

Tags: , ,
May 23, 2018 at 1:21 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Boris Tells May: Get On With It Boris Tells May: Get On With It
German Firms Back Brexit Britain German Firms Back Brexit Britain
Zarb Referred to Disputes Panel Zarb Referred to Disputes Panel
Kate Osamor Plagiarised Maiden Speech Kate Osamor Plagiarised Maiden Speech
Ken: Seumas Wrote My Tweets and Never Told Me to Stop Talking About Hitler Ken: Seumas Wrote My Tweets and Never Told Me to Stop Talking About Hitler
Young Voters Now Prefer May to Corbyn Young Voters Now Prefer May to Corbyn
Ruth and Gove Blast “Dour” Tories Ruth and Gove Blast “Dour” Tories
Ken Resigns from Labour Ken Resigns from Labour
New Tory Treasurer is Director of 7 Companies With Overdue Accounts New Tory Treasurer is Director of 7 Companies With Overdue Accounts
All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle” All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle”
Top Tory’s Firm Implicated in Russian Dirty Money Report Top Tory’s Firm Implicated in Russian Dirty Money Report
New Peerages New Peerages
Kate Osamor Plagiarises Barack Obama Speech Kate Osamor Plagiarises Barack Obama Speech
Corbyn’s New Peer Martha Osamor Defended Anti-Semites Corbyn’s New Peer Martha Osamor Defended Anti-Semites
Tower Hamlets Labour Council Bosses Award Themselves Vast Pay Rises Tower Hamlets Labour Council Bosses Award Themselves Vast Pay Rises
Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez
‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm ‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm
Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved