Classic Jon Craig moment on Sky News yesterday, as he fell for a Daily Mash spoof story that Ken has a newt called Adolf. Ever the pro, Craig has corrected his error:

Very disappointed to learn reports that Ken Livingstone has or had a pet newt called Adolf, which I referred to y’day on TV & online, may not be correct. Am now told original source of this claim was satirical website “The Daily Mash”. Shame! — Jon Craig (@joncraig) May 22, 2018

He must have been as pissed off as a newt…