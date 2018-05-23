Bright Blue’s Laura Round to DFID

Guido hears Penny Mordaunt has nabbed Bright Blue comms chief Laura Round as her new SpAd at DFID. Round has helped put the wet Tory think tank Bright Blue on the map over the last couple of years, it seemed inevitable she would jump over to government at some point and this will be a good fit. She will be doing both policy and comms and replaces the departing Richard Parr. A these days relatively rare SpAd hire from Tory wonk world…

Meanwhile, the new Home Secretary Sajid Javid has taken his SpAds Salma Shah, James Hedgeland and Samuel Coates with him to the Home Office. Peter Cardwell, who only joined the Home Office recently, heads to Housing with James Brokenshire.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Let Guido know any updates…