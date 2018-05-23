Bright Blue’s Laura Round to DFID

Guido hears Penny Mordaunt has nabbed Bright Blue comms chief Laura Round as her new SpAd at DFID. Round has helped put the wet Tory think tank Bright Blue on the map over the last couple of years, it seemed inevitable she would jump over to government at some point and this will be a good fit. She will be doing both policy and comms and replaces the departing Richard Parr. A these days relatively rare SpAd hire from Tory wonk world…

Meanwhile, the new Home Secretary Sajid Javid has taken his SpAds Salma Shah, James Hedgeland and Samuel Coates with him to the Home Office. Peter Cardwell, who only joined the Home Office recently, heads to Housing with James Brokenshire.

Let Guido know any updates

Tags: , ,
People:
May 23, 2018 at 12:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Zarb Referred to Disputes Panel Zarb Referred to Disputes Panel
Kate Osamor Plagiarised Maiden Speech Kate Osamor Plagiarised Maiden Speech
Ken: Seumas Wrote My Tweets and Never Told Me to Stop Talking About Hitler Ken: Seumas Wrote My Tweets and Never Told Me to Stop Talking About Hitler
Young Voters Now Prefer May to Corbyn Young Voters Now Prefer May to Corbyn
Ruth and Gove Blast “Dour” Tories Ruth and Gove Blast “Dour” Tories
Ken Resigns from Labour Ken Resigns from Labour
New Tory Treasurer is Director of 7 Companies With Overdue Accounts New Tory Treasurer is Director of 7 Companies With Overdue Accounts
All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle” All-Remain Peston Show “Kerfuffle”
Top Tory’s Firm Implicated in Russian Dirty Money Report Top Tory’s Firm Implicated in Russian Dirty Money Report
New Peerages New Peerages
Kate Osamor Plagiarises Barack Obama Speech Kate Osamor Plagiarises Barack Obama Speech
Corbyn’s New Peer Martha Osamor Defended Anti-Semites Corbyn’s New Peer Martha Osamor Defended Anti-Semites
Tower Hamlets Labour Council Bosses Award Themselves Vast Pay Rises Tower Hamlets Labour Council Bosses Award Themselves Vast Pay Rises
Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez Corbyn-Backed Lewisham Candidate Loves Castro and Chavez
‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm ‘Beijing Barry’ Takes £43,000 from China-Linked Firm
Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers Bercow Bullying Inquiry Blockers
Irish Border Camera Problem Solved Irish Border Camera Problem Solved
Thornberry Talks Up Assad Thornberry Talks Up Assad
Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam Three Labour Lewisham East Candidates Promoted Extremist Imam