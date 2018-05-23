Boris Tells May: Get On With It!

Boris Johnson tells Theresa May to get on with it and sort out post-Brexit trade https://t.co/3n6dgERkub pic.twitter.com/nZI0FgDKEq
— Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) May 23, 2018
Boris speaking to Bloomberg in Buenos Aires:
“The prime minister is the custodian of the plan, which is to come out of the customs union, out of the single market and to get on with it, to get on with that project with all convenient speed. Outward, free-trading countries — what they want to hear from us is that we are getting on with it with confidence and brio and zap and dynamism.”
Speaking for the nation…