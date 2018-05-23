Boris Tells May: Get On With It!

Boris speaking to Bloomberg in Buenos Aires:

“The prime minister is the custodian of the plan, which is to come out of the customs union, out of the single market and to get on with it, to get on with that project with all convenient speed. Outward, free-trading countries — what they want to hear from us is that we are getting on with it with confidence and brio and zap and dynamism.”

Speaking for the nation…

May 23, 2018 at 8:35 am



Quote of the Day

Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…

“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”

